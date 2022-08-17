Three power generation companies to be merged to form a new entity
Lucknow: The three power generation entities working in silos will now be merged to form one single body to take care of both thermal and hydro power generation in Uttar Pradesh.
The state cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal seeking merger of the UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (UPRVUNL), the UP Jal Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (UPJVUNL) and the Jawaharpur Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (JVUNL).
The power employees’ unions have hailed the government’s decision of merger of the three corporations.
The cabinet has authorized the UPRVUNL managing director to execute the Merger and Amalgamation Scheme, 2021 as approved by it.
The JVUN was set up on September 4, 2009 as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) with a view to establishing the Jawaharpur thermal plant in Etah in the tariff-based bidding mode but later the government decided to set up the plant in the public sector and transferred the SPV to the UPRVUNL as its subsidiary company in 2014.
The merger, according to a government spokesman, will not have any financial implication for the government. “The concerning entity will also apply to the Union ministry of company affairs for necessary further action with regard to formation of a new entity etc,” he said.
UPRVUNL MD Guru Prasad said that initially the assets of the Utpadan Nigam and the JVUNL would be transferred to the UPJVUNL and thereafter a new company would be formed in the name of Utpadan Nigam or something similar.
“The merger will ensure synergy of work that the three corporations are doing independently and separately at present and this will result into an overall better performance and greater coordination,” he pointed out.
Welcoming the cabinet decision, UP Rajya Vidyut Parishad Abhiyanta Sangh said that the government had fulfilled their long-pending demand.
“We strongly welcome the decision that is in the interest of the power sector and consumers,” Abhiyanta Sangh general secretary Prabhat Singh said. “We demand the government to also soon bring a law giving protection to engineers against the social elements during raids etc,” he added.
-
HC says it suspects private interests in PILs on B’luru civic body election
A single-judge Bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday said there are strong hints of private interests in a bunch of public interest litigations (PILs) that came up for hearing regarding the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections. The number of wards in the civic body has been increased from the existing 198 to 243. The petitions filed by several former BBMP corporators and others came up for hearing before Justice Hemant Chandangoudar.
-
Study shows significant drop in Covid antibodies in 80 Malegaon patients
According to a study, conducted by Maharashtra University of Health science there are 80 cases where a significant drop in antibodies was seen among patients in Malegaon. The first phase of the study, titled, 'A Prospective Cohort Study to Determine Seroprevalence for Covid 19 (lgG) Antibodies and their Follow Up Among Adult Population Of Malegaon in Maharashtra,' was published in the Asian Journal of Medical Sciences on July 22 this year.
-
Existing, ex-partners looking to fill up space in SP alliance
LUCKNOW After the Samajwadi Party sent shock waves in political circles recently by breaking up with OP Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L), it appears that an existing and two exited alliance partners of the SP are looking at an opportunity to consolidate/restart their relationship in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
-
Life term to murder accused duo 32 years after incident
Lucknow: The district and sessions judge of Pratapgarh on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to two murder accused brothers after 32 years of the incident. Pratapgarh district, district and sessions judge, Sanjay Shankar Pandey, awarded life imprisonment to pronounced the sentence for Ram Bahadur Singh, who is a lawyer by profession, and Siddharth Singh. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 45000 each on both the convicts.
-
Prayagraj: Trader assaulted, robbed of ₹4.70 lakh cash
Unidentified miscreants looted cash Rs 4.70 lakh after injuring owner of an agency under Manda police station of trans-Yamuna area of the district here late Sunday night. An FIR has been lodged in this connection and further investigations were being carried out, police said. According to reports, a resident of Tikri village, Phulchandra Jaiswal runs an agency of Hindustan Lever. He had kept cash Rs 4.70 lakh in a bag with him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics