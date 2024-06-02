Three-layered security deployed at counting venue in Lucknow

LUCKNOW:The counting venue at Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan in Lucknow has been divided into three zones. While the security arrangements for the isolation cordon will be handled by one platoon of ITBP, the security arrangements for the inner and outer corners will be managed by the civil police force, PAC force, and central paramilitary force. Two companies of the Central Paramilitary Force and one company of the PAC Force have been assigned duty. (HT photo)

“DCP, East, Prabal Pratap Singh has been appointed as the nodal officer to oversee security arrangements for the inner area while ADC Police, West, Vishwajit Srivastava and ADCP, East, Amit Kumawat have been nominated to ensure security for the outer cordon,” the press statement from the office of JCP (L&O), Upendra Kumar Agrawal read.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“To ensure the safe and peaceful counting of votes, one DCP, two ADCP, 11 ACP, 54 inspectors-in-charge/inspectors, 339 sub-inspectors, 247 chief constables, 897 constables, and sufficient women police personnel have been deployed,” the press note said.“Additionally, two companies of the Central Paramilitary Force and one company of the PAC Force have been assigned duty,” it added.

WHAT IS BANNED

Arms/weapons and inflammable substances will be completely prohibited at the counting venue. No candidate, agents, or media personnel can carry mobile phones, cameras, inflammable substances, or other items in the counting room. Beverages are also strictly prohibited as arrangements for drinking water will be done by the district election officer.

The vehicles of officials and media personnel will be parked in the parking lot near Unani Gate No. 04, located in front of the counting venue. Counting agents and duty officers of Mohanlalganj (34) and Lucknow (35), as well as agents of the candidates, will be granted entry after thorough checks from gate no. A and B. Counting personnel and agents of the assembly 173 Lucknow East bypoll will be allowed entry after inspection, through gate no. 01.