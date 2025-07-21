Tight bandobast in UP for free, fair RO/ARO exam on July 27

A comprehensive strategy has been implemented for the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) Examination–2023 to be reconducted on July 27 to eliminate the risk of malpractice, paper leaks, or any form of misconduct. Senior government officials said the examination will be conducted in a single shift across all 75 UP districts. (For Representation)

This involves use of advanced technology, strict confidentiality protocols, robust administrative oversight and stringent security arrangements, said a press note from the state government media cell on Sunday.

It further said the state government, in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), has made unprecedented arrangements to conduct the exam in a fair, transparent and disruption-free manner. They said monitoring will be carried out through a combination of artificial intelligence, CCTV surveillance, and social media tracking.

Earlier, the exam was held on July 11 2024, but it was cancelled later due to question paper leak. In the press note, senior government officials said the examination will be conducted in a single shift across all 75 districts of the state, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

“A total of 2,382 exam centres have been established to accommodate over 10.76 lakh candidates. In each district, the respective DM will serve as the nodal officer, empowered to oversee the entire examination process and take immediate action when necessary,” they said.

To maintain strict confidentiality, question papers have been prepared in two separate sets by different printers. On the day of the exam, a computer-based randomisation process will determine which set is used, just 45 minutes before the exam begins. Each question paper will be available in eight jumbled series, each marked with a unique and variable barcode.

These papers will be securely stored in confidential trunk boxes with triple-locking mechanisms and five-layer tamper-proof packaging. This entire process will be monitored via live CCTV streaming at the centre, district and commission levels.

Candidate identification and centre allocation have been fully digitised to ensure transparency and eliminate potential bias. Examination centres have been assigned through a computer generated randomisation process.

E-admit cards are linked to an eight-step verification system under the One Time Registration (OTR) process, which includes critical personal information such as name, father’s name, date of birth, category, high school year, and roll number. Entry into exam centres will require biometric authentication and facial recognition. Dual-layer frisking will be conducted jointly by the police and the implementing agency.

To ensure rigorous supervision at each centre, a team consisting of a sector magistrate, a static magistrate, a centre administrator, two deputy centre administrators and trained invigilators will be deployed. The centre administrator will appoint half of the invigilators, while the DM or the district inspector of schools will assign the other half. Invigilators’ duties will also be determined through computer randomisation to ensure impartiality.

Additionally, a dedicated social media monitoring cell has been established to track and respond swiftly to any rumours, leaks or suspicious online activity. The use of electronic devices will be strictly prohibited within the examination centres.