Timing of flights from U.P.’s Prayagraj to change from October

The timing of all flights arriving and departing from Bamrauli airport in Prayagraj will change with effect from next month as the winter schedule for flights will be implemented by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), said Prayagraj airport officials aware of the matter.

Prayagraj airport at Bamrauli. (HT file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The winter schedule will be in effect for five months: From October 29 (Sunday) till March 30 (Saturday), they added. This time, no new flight has been mentioned in the timetable released for winter schedule, the officials confirm. So, now the Prayagraj-Mumbai flight will now take off an hour earlier at 1.30pm instead of 2.30pm and its arrival here will now be at 12.55pm instead of 2pm.

Similarly, the flight for Bengaluru, which is currently scheduled at 11.25am, will take off at 3.55pm from Prayagraj and its arrival in Prayagraj will be at 10.40am instead of 10.55am. Similarly, the flight coming from Lucknow will now arrive at 11.15am instead of 8.45am. Its departure time will be 4.50pm. It is currently 5pm. The Dehradun-bound flight will also take off at 12pm instead of 9.05am.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similarly, the Alliance Air has also changed the timing of its Delhi and Bilaspur flights. The Delhi flight will depart from here at 3.55pm instead of 2.10pm. Its arrival time will be 11.55am instead of 10.20am in Sangam city. Prayagraj has not got any new flight in the winter schedule. Prayagraj-Indore flight has also not been mentioned in the winter schedule, which means that it will operate only till October 28.

Many flights cancelled in view of IAF air show

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will mark its 91st anniversary with a mega air display in Sangam city on October 8. President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are among the many leaders expected to attend the event. In view of the air show and the rehearsals before it, operation of many flights from Prayagraj airport will be affected for several days in October owing to the arrival of IAF aircraft here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Preparations are afoot to cancel flights to many cities from Prayagraj. Coordination meetings are going on between top IAF officers and the Airports Authority officials in this regard, say Prayagraj airport officials.

At present, many flights from Prayagraj airport have been cancelled between October 3 and 8 with the key ones being flights between Sangam city and Indore, Raipur, Lucknow and Dehradun.

Airlines have stopped bookings of flights to these cities from October 3 to October 8. Officials have not ruled out the possibility of cancellation of more flights during this duration. However, officials are also exploring changing the timings of some flights to avoid cancellations.