 TN society to make 135-room dharamshala in Kashi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TN society to make 135-room dharamshala in Kashi

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Apr 22, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The foundation of Shri Kasi Nattukottai Nagara Chatram Dharamshala was laid in Sigra area of Varanasi in presence of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The foundation of Shri Kasi Nattukottai Nagara Chatram Dharamshala was laid in Sigra area of Varanasi in presence of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an event in Varanasi on April 21. (HT photo)
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an event in Varanasi on April 21. (HT photo)

Tamil Nadu-based Shri Kasi Nattukottai Nagara Chatram Managing Society is getting the dharmshala constructed. Chatiram president Lena Narayan said the 10-storey dharamshala will be particularly for the convenience of pilgrims visiting Kashi from South India.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Its construction will be completed in one-and-a-half years. It will have 135 rooms, a dormitory, a hostel and a banquet hall. Narayan said for the last 210 years, the managing society has been sending worship materials to Baba Kashi Vishwanath and Maa Vishalakshi three times daily.

Meanwhile, Congress city unit president Raghvendra Chaubey questioned participation of the Union minister in the foundation laying ceremony, calling it violation of model code of conduct.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / TN society to make 135-room dharamshala in Kashi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On