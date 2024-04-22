TN society to make 135-room dharamshala in Kashi

The foundation of Shri Kasi Nattukottai Nagara Chatram Dharamshala was laid in Sigra area of Varanasi in presence of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an event in Varanasi on April 21. (HT photo)

Tamil Nadu-based Shri Kasi Nattukottai Nagara Chatram Managing Society is getting the dharmshala constructed. Chatiram president Lena Narayan said the 10-storey dharamshala will be particularly for the convenience of pilgrims visiting Kashi from South India.

Its construction will be completed in one-and-a-half years. It will have 135 rooms, a dormitory, a hostel and a banquet hall. Narayan said for the last 210 years, the managing society has been sending worship materials to Baba Kashi Vishwanath and Maa Vishalakshi three times daily.

Meanwhile, Congress city unit president Raghvendra Chaubey questioned participation of the Union minister in the foundation laying ceremony, calling it violation of model code of conduct.