Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Tots prance to 70s’ hits, at Lucknow’s St. Francis’ College annual day

Tots prance to 70s’ hits, at Lucknow’s St. Francis’ College annual day

lucknow news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 12:53 AM IST

The concert had many segments and students from all classes took part in one way or another in dance, music and theatrical performances.

A scene from an item in the evening’s programme at St Francis’ College, in Lucknow on Thursday (HT Photo)
A scene from an item in the evening’s programme at St Francis’ College, in Lucknow on Thursday (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

St. Francis’ College held their annual concert on Thursday, a repeat performance of which will be held on Friday too. The concert included dances, plays and music performances by the school orchestra.

The concert had many segments and students from all classes took part in one way or another in dance, music and theatrical performances. Nursery and kindergarten students danced to retro songs from the 1970s and 80s. Plays were staged in Hindi and English, and the orchestra, ‘Rhythmic Souls’, performed a rendition of the Sholay signature tune composed by RD Burman, as well as Boney M’s ‘Rasputin’. Students also presented a Biblical tableau titled ‘The Prodigal Son’.

The show concluded with the choir singing the college anthem followed by the national anthem. Principals of other schools, parents and other guests were present in the audience.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out