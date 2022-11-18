Tots prance to 70s’ hits, at Lucknow’s St. Francis’ College annual day

St. Francis’ College held their annual concert on Thursday, a repeat performance of which will be held on Friday too. The concert included dances, plays and music performances by the school orchestra.

The concert had many segments and students from all classes took part in one way or another in dance, music and theatrical performances. Nursery and kindergarten students danced to retro songs from the 1970s and 80s. Plays were staged in Hindi and English, and the orchestra, ‘Rhythmic Souls’, performed a rendition of the Sholay signature tune composed by RD Burman, as well as Boney M’s ‘Rasputin’. Students also presented a Biblical tableau titled ‘The Prodigal Son’.

The show concluded with the choir singing the college anthem followed by the national anthem. Principals of other schools, parents and other guests were present in the audience.