Toxic groundwater in Kanpur belt: NGT directs UP govt to ensure medical care, relief for affected residents

A recently submitted report by the amicus curiae (friend of the court) appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), now available in the public domain, has flagged serious groundwater contamination by chromium and mercury in Kanpur district and the adjoining districts of Kanpur Dehat and Fatehpur. General View of National Green Tribunal in New Delhi (File)

The NGT has directed the state government to disclose details of medical treatment, healthcare facilities and assistance provided to each affected individual.

Earlier, NGT had taken serious note of groundwater contamination in Kanpur district and the adjoining districts of Kanpur Dehat and Fatehpur, directing the Uttar Pradesh government to take effective measures to check pollution caused by chromium and mercury.

To examine the issue, the tribunal appointed advocate Katyayni Chaubey as amicus curiae to visit the affected areas and submit a report. Chaubey conducted spot inspections in Rakhi Mandi and Rania in Kanpur Nagar and Kanpur Dehat districts, respectively, and later submitted her findings to the NGT along with recommendations to address the problem.

The tribunal is hearing applications related to water pollution caused by industrial waste in the Kanpur region. Emphasising the urgency of the matter, the bench observed that the issue directly affects the lives and livelihoods of residents in the contaminated areas.

The case pertains to alleged water pollution caused by tanneries in the Jajmau area of Kanpur district, contamination in Rania (Kanpur Dehat) and Rakhi Mandi (Kanpur Nagar) and industrial pollution in Godhrauli village of Fatehpur district.

The matter has been listed for the next hearing on April 7.

Key recommendations by amicus curiae