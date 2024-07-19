 Train derailment near U.P.’s Gonda: Death toll rises to four - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
Train derailment near U.P.’s Gonda: Death toll rises to four

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 19, 2024 09:24 PM IST

A male passenger’s body was found on Friday morning. The deceased was later identified as Rajesh Rao of UP’s Maharajganj

The death toll in Thursday’s Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailment in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district rose to four after the mutilated body of a 40-year-old male passenger was found on Friday morning, an official said.

The body was spotted by railways officials when cranes lifted a wagon of the train at the site of the mishap. (HT photo)
The body was spotted by railways officials when cranes lifted a wagon of the train at the site of the mishap. (HT photo)

“The headless body was found that was later identified as that of Rajesh Rao, 40, son of Rampreet of Bariyarawa village of Maharajganj district,” said Uttar Pradesh relief commissioner GS Naveen Kumar in a statement adding that the body was identified on the basis of its parts and based on clothes and fingers which the family identified.

“The body was spotted by railways officials when cranes lifted a wagon of the train at the site of the mishap,” the official said. Now the deceased include Rahul, 38, of Chandigarh and Saroj Singh, 31, of Araria in Bihar, Rajesh Rao, 40, of Maharajganj and one unknown passenger.

Earlier, Rajesh Rao’s wife Jyoti Rajbhar was seen tracing her missing husband at the derailment site. “I last spoke to him at around 1 pm when the train reached Lucknow. He promised me to reach Gorakhpur by 8 pm. I tried to call him but his phone has been switched off since then,” the woman claimed in the video that went viral on social media on Friday morning. She also claimed that her husband’s name is Rajesh who boarded the train from Chandigarh.

“I looked for him at the district and other hospitals as well as in the morgue but to no avail. Later, I came to the accident site to trace him” she said while crying. As per the official, two other passengers had been admitted to a Lucknow hospital. Of them, one was out of danger while the second was slightly serious after facing amputation.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Train derailment near U.P.'s Gonda: Death toll rises to four
Friday, July 19, 2024
