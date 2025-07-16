Transport Nagar scheme: LDA to e-auction 47 plots; 15 ‘missing’ from records

LUCKNOW Out of 292 plots in the Lucknow Development Authority’s (LDA) Transport Nagar scheme, 47 have been selected for the upcoming e-auction while 15 are reported missing from the records and 34 currently under inspection/survey due to document discrepancies. So far, 166 applicants have submitted documents related to their plots, said officials. The issue dates back to early 2024, when the LDA discovered that several plots under the Transport Nagar scheme had been allotted to multiple individuals. (File Photo)

No ownership was claimed by allottees for the 47 plots, after which the authority decided to place them under e-auction. Among these, the LDA even failed to trace 15 plots. “Neither the LDA nor the individuals concerned have submitted any documents. These plots are completely untraceable on the ground,” said a senior LDA official.

LDA zonal in-charge Vandana Pandey confirmed that 47 plots have been placed under LDA auction and the authority is conducting an on-site investigation at 34 others.

“We are physically verifying whether these plots have been sold, constructed upon or encroached. Most of the plot holders failed to provide any documentation. However, we have recovered around 30 old files from our records and are proceeding with the investigation accordingly,” the official added.

The issue dates back to early 2024, when the LDA discovered that several plots under the Transport Nagar scheme had been allotted to multiple individuals. The situation worsened after the authority failed to locate original files for all 292 plots under scrutiny. Without these files, officials are finding it difficult to verify ownership claims or detect fraud.

The LDA issued a public notice on December 13, 2024, directing allottees of the disputed plots to submit ownership documents within a month. After poor response, the deadline was extended to February 7, 2025. As of now, the authority has received 166 applications along with supporting documents.

“We have received applications against 166 plots, but no verification will be considered complete until an on-ground survey is conducted. Only after that will we authenticate documents and determine ownership,” the official stated.

The Transport Nagar scheme was launched in 1980 with nearly 1,900 plots, mainly allotted for warehousing and agency operations. Over time, file mismanagement and alleged fraudulent allotments resulted in ownership disputes.

Officials assured that after completing the current round of surveys and verifications, necessary legal action will be taken in cases of encroachment or illegal allotments. Genuine allottees will be issued valid documents once verification concludes.

“We are committed to resolving this issue transparently and lawfully,” the LDA official said.