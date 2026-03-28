Transporters alarmed over fuel rationing by pumps

Amid the fuel panic, truckers on Friday said they are facing a new challenge as petrol pumps are supplying diesel in limited quantities instead of allowing full tank refills, forcing commercial vehicles to make repeated refuelling stops, which significantly increases travel time on key routes and slows down the movement of goods. A petrol pump in the Kamta area of Lucknow. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

For instance, travel time between Lucknow and Faizabad (Ayodhya), usually around three hours for a 130-km stretch, has now increased to four to five hours due to frequent fuel stops, the truckers added.

Truck operators said the situation escalated on March 26 after rumours circulated on social media, triggering panic buying by two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Long queues formed at petrol pumps, and diesel availability for commercial vehicles dropped sharply, they said.

Ram Asrey Verma, a transporter operating on the Faizabad (Ayodhya) route, said fuel stations have started rationing diesel.

“Drivers are not getting enough fuel in one go. They have to stop multiple times, which increases travel time and operational costs,” he said.

Arun Kumar Mishra, who runs commercial vehicles on routes connecting Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit and Ghaziabad, reported similar issues.

He said some pumps either ran out of diesel or supplied it in fixed quantities.

“One of our vehicles had to stop at several stations while returning from Shahjahanpur on March 26 due to limited fuel supply,” he added.

Harpreet Bhatia, another transporter, said misinformation played a key role in triggering the situation.

“Rumours led to panic buying, and people rushed to petrol pumps for full tank refills. This created pressure on supply and affected commercial vehicles,” he said.

Transporters said long queues at fuel stations further worsened delays. Many operators have now instructed drivers to refill whatever quantity is available to avoid getting stranded mid-route.

Transporters cautioned that prolonged fuel rationing could affect supply chains and delay the delivery of essential goods across the region.