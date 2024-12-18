‘Traumatic’ trauma care system snuffs out another life in Lucknow

LUCKNOW‘’Deficiencies’ in the trauma care system snuffed life out of another person in the state capital when a 22-year-old quick commerce delivery partner succumbed to his head injury after being ferried to four hospitals in a span of six hours on Monday evening. From the accident site, he was taken to the RMLIMS, KGMU, then to the SGPGI, and finally to a private hospital, but didn’t get adequate treatment, alleged kin. But he breathed his last in an ambulance en route what would have been the fifth ambulance trip of the night.. Bike-borne Jatin Joshi had sustained a severe head injury after being hit by a speeding car at the Samta Mulak crossing. (Sourced)

Each of the government hospitals cited different reasons as to why they were unable to treat the patient, who was allegedly not given care at their respective emergency wards.

Bike-borne Jatin Joshi had sustained a severe head injury after being hit by a speeding car at the Samta Mulak crossing. He was rushed to the nearest hospital, RMLIMS, where doctors began administering emergency care.

“My son was bleeding profusely...almost 8 to 10 doctors were treating him. I watched helplessly as doctors struggled to stop the bleeding. However, after some time, due to the severity of the head injury, they said that RMLIMS was not equipped to handle a complicated neurosurgery at that point of time. They suggested we go to the KGMU for that,” said Poonam Joshi, mother of the deceased. Parents of the youth, Rakesh and Poonam Joshi, work as clerk at an apartment building and a house help, respectively.

RMLIMS spokesperson Dr Bhuwan Tiwari confirmed the same, sharing that the patient was brought in with serious head injuries and was given emergency care and antibiotics. “On hearing that RMLIMS does not have the capacity for immediate neurosurgery, the family voluntarily chose to take the patient to the KGMU,” said head surgeon Dr SK Bhatt.

Jatin’s mother accompanied her son throughout the journey in the last few hours of his life. “Something told me I would lose my son...” said Poonam.

“On reaching the KGMU, we didn’t even get a chance to get him out of the ambulance, as we were immediately told that the Trauma Centre did not have ventilators available. We were sent to the SGPGI,” said the mother of the deceased.

Trauma Centre spokesperson Dr Pram Raj Singh said, “Our facility does not have a record of this patient, as the kin did not get a receipt for the admission of the patient.”

More disappointment was in store for Jatin Joshi at the SGPGI, as the patient was asked to wait for his turn despite his critical condition. “I refused to wait...and having no other option, took my son to a private hospital at Vastu Khand, where doctors seemed helpless towards his condition,” said Poonam. According to the family, it was at this time that a relative informed them that a ventilator had been arranged at the KGMU, and would be assigned to them as soon as the patient was brought in.

However, Jatin passed away in the ambulance while being taken back to the KGMU by family members and friends.

SGPGI Trauma Centre in-charge Dr Arun Srivastava said that according to emergency ward records, no patient named Jatin Joshi was registered or referred on Monday night. However, authorities admitted the possibility of the patient arriving at the additional trauma ward, the records of which could not be accessed at the time of this exchange.

“With every passing minute, I could feel that my son would die that night. He was a healthy boy, and seeing him losing blood was terrifying. We believed whatever the doctors suggested. But if my son had to wait and was turned away even in such a terrible condition, where was I supposed to take him?” asked Poonam.

“We tried everything to get Jatin the right treatment, but no hospital seemed to be taking responsibility for his treatment. After the first emergency treatment, his condition was evidently getting worse and he lost consciousness,” said Mohammad Shariq, Jatin’s friend.

“Had he received the right treatment at the right time, he may have still been alive,” he added.

“We are considering writing to the deputy chief minister and the chief medical officer on the matter, but have not made a decision yet,” said Poonam Joshi.

On November 25, Abrar Khan, 60, a heart patient, met his end allegedly due to lack of ventilator support at Lari Cardiology Centre. His family alleged that his passing was due to a shortage of ventilators and medical negligence at the hospital.

Following his death, an internal investigation was launched by KGMU. The results of this investigation were rejected by the deputy CM on December 2, after which the case has seen no progress at all. The family members of the deceased are on hunger strike for nearly a week, and have sought an audience yet again from the authorities concerned.

Hindustan Times had highlighted the issue in its edition dated November 27, 2024. In a deep-dive of reasons and causes behind the tragedy, it seemed a systemic failure was to be blamed for the loss that Abrar Khan’s family is now experiencing.

ON THE FATEFUL EVENING

Around 7pm: Accident at Samata Mulak crossing.

7:30-8pm: Patient taken to RMLIMS for emergency care; doctors suggest KGMU for further treatment.

9pm: Jatin Joshi taken to the KGMU via ambulance. His family claims patient was not even checked by doctors who asked them to take him to SGPGI due to “no free ventilators”.

10:30pm: Patient brought to the SGPGI. After being asked to wait, family leaves with patient.

11:30pm: Jatin taken to a private hospital in Vastu Khand, where doctors stitched his head wounds.

12am: Family is informed that a ventilator at KGMU can be arranged. They leave for the KGMU again with renewed hope.

12:30-1am: Patient succumbs to injuries in ambulance on way to KGMU.