‘Travel only if essential’: UP relief commissioner issues fog, cold wave advisory

The people should travel only when “absolutely necessary” and to strictly follow traffic rules, Uttar Pradesh relief commissioner Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod said on Thursday, as dense fog and cold wave conditions are likely to persist across the state for the next two to three days. Representational image (Sourced)

In a letter sent to all district magistrates, senior superintendents of police and superintendents of police, the relief commissioner directed officials to spread public awareness on road safety and preventive measures to protect people from fog and cold wave conditions. He instructed district authorities to coordinate with officials of UPDA, NHAI, UPSA, PWD and other related departments.

Yashod said weather warnings and forecasts received from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Sachet app should be widely disseminated. According to the IMD, dense fog is expected in several parts of the state.

He noted that fog and mist reduce visibility and create traffic difficulties. Drivers have been advised to stay within prescribed speed limits, maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead and use fog lights and reflective tape.

The relief commissioner also directed district magistrates to ensure the distribution of blankets to destitute and homeless persons and to make sure that no one sleeps in the open. Night shelters should accommodate those in need, and officials must inspect shelters and arrange bonfires and other basic facilities.

The public has been urged to download the Sachet app to receive timely weather updates and to check accurate weather information before undertaking travel, unless necessary.