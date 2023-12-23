close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Trial run conducted at Ayodhya airport

Trial run conducted at Ayodhya airport

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 23, 2023 09:28 AM IST

A trial run was conducted at the Ayodhya airport ahead of its inauguration on December 30. The airport will have two phases and accommodate various aircraft.

Trial run by an airforce plane was conducted at the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya on Friday.

An aircraft lands during a trial run of flights at the Ayodhya International Airport ahead of its inauguration, in Ayodhya on Friday. (PTI)
An aircraft lands during a trial run of flights at the Ayodhya International Airport ahead of its inauguration, in Ayodhya on Friday. (PTI)

This comes about eight days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Ayodhya airport on December 30 with a flight from New Delhi landing there.

Rajeev Kulshrestha, general manager and project incharge of Ayodhya airport, confirmed the trial run was conducted at the Ayodhya airport.

Officials of the civil aviation department were present in the aircraft. Senior officials of the Ayodhya administration, including divisional commissioner Gaurav Dayal, were also there.

First phase of Ayodhya airport

Runway: 2200 sq metres

Terminal building: 65,000 sq feet

Aircraft: Boeing 737, Airbus 319, 320 and smaller planes

Two-three flights per hour

Second phase

Runway: 3700 metres

Terminal building: 5 lakh sq feet

Runway: 3700 sq metres

Aircraft: Boeing 787- 777 (International flights)

