Trial run conducted at Ayodhya airport
A trial run was conducted at the Ayodhya airport ahead of its inauguration on December 30. The airport will have two phases and accommodate various aircraft.
Trial run by an airforce plane was conducted at the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya on Friday.
This comes about eight days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Ayodhya airport on December 30 with a flight from New Delhi landing there.
Rajeev Kulshrestha, general manager and project incharge of Ayodhya airport, confirmed the trial run was conducted at the Ayodhya airport.
Officials of the civil aviation department were present in the aircraft. Senior officials of the Ayodhya administration, including divisional commissioner Gaurav Dayal, were also there.
Runway: 2200 sq metres
Terminal building: 65,000 sq feet
Aircraft: Boeing 737, Airbus 319, 320 and smaller planes
Two-three flights per hour
Runway: 3700 metres
Terminal building: 5 lakh sq feet
Runway: 3700 sq metres
Aircraft: Boeing 787- 777 (International flights)