In a bizarre incident, two men were injured when a container truck reportedly dragged them for about 400 metres after striking their motorcycle, in Agra on Sunday night. Truck drags two on bike for 400 m after accident in Agra

A video purportedly of the incident, which was widely shared on social media, shows the duo hanging by the front licence plate and bumper of the truck even as the driver recklessly continues to drive. Also, he pays no heed to the shouts of both the men and other commuters. Their motorcycle was also dragged with them.

As the vehicle gradually slowed and stopped, the driver was thrashed by the people around. Said to be inebriated when caught, he was later arrested and the injured were hospitalised.

The incident took place near Ram Bagh crossing across the Yamuna within the limits of Chatta police station in Agra.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP-Chatta Circle) Hemant Kumar confirmed that the video was of the Trans Yamuna area in Agra and when the truck driver recklessly hit the motorcycle.

“The driver of the container has been arrested and a case registered was against him. The injured motorcycle driver and passenger were hospitalised and their treatment is underway,” he added.

While the truck driver was identified as one Deepak from Firozabad, Zakir and Rabbi, both from Agra, were on the bike.