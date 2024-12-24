Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Truck drags two on bike for 400 m after accident in Agra

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Dec 24, 2024 08:34 AM IST

A video purportedly of the incident shows the duo hanging by the front licence plate and bumper of the truck even as the driver recklessly continues to drive

In a bizarre incident, two men were injured when a container truck reportedly dragged them for about 400 metres after striking their motorcycle, in Agra on Sunday night.

Truck drags two on bike for 400 m after accident in Agra
Truck drags two on bike for 400 m after accident in Agra

A video purportedly of the incident, which was widely shared on social media, shows the duo hanging by the front licence plate and bumper of the truck even as the driver recklessly continues to drive. Also, he pays no heed to the shouts of both the men and other commuters. Their motorcycle was also dragged with them.

As the vehicle gradually slowed and stopped, the driver was thrashed by the people around. Said to be inebriated when caught, he was later arrested and the injured were hospitalised.

The incident took place near Ram Bagh crossing across the Yamuna within the limits of Chatta police station in Agra.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP-Chatta Circle) Hemant Kumar confirmed that the video was of the Trans Yamuna area in Agra and when the truck driver recklessly hit the motorcycle.

“The driver of the container has been arrested and a case registered was against him. The injured motorcycle driver and passenger were hospitalised and their treatment is underway,” he added.

While the truck driver was identified as one Deepak from Firozabad, Zakir and Rabbi, both from Agra, were on the bike.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On