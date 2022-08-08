Truck hits SP leader’s car, drags it for 500m in UP’s Mainpuri
AGRA A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader had a narrow escape on Sunday evening when a container truck hit his car and dragged it for around 500 metres in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri. The 32-year-old truck driver was arrested and found to be drunk, but the police denied any planned attack on Devendra Singh Yadav, former SP district president, who lodged an FIR against the driver.
A video of the incident, which took place near Bhadawar House in Mainpuri Sadar Kotwali area, went viral. The SP leader was on his way to his residence via Karhal Road and was alone in the car at the time of mishap.
“The arrested driver was identified as Vinay Yadav, a native of Etawah. He was driving the container truck ferrying four-wheelers being brought from Guragaon and heading towards Gwalior. While crossing Mainpuri, the truck hit SP leader Devendra Singh Yadav’s car near Karhal road in Mainpuri,” stated Vikram Singh, station in-charge of Kotwali Sadar police station in Mainpuri.
“After medical examination, the driver was found to be drunk. He claimed that he was in panic after hitting the SP leader’s car and struck it again in a bid to flee. The car got dragged along with the container and the video of the incident went viral,” stated Singh.
Prime facie, it didn’t seem to be a planned attack by the driver who had plans to have a night halt at his house in Etawah. The driver was presented before court and sent to the district jail in Mainpuri after orders from a Mainpuri court, he stated.
In his complaint, the SP leader stated that when he was returning home, a truck hit his car from the side and continued to drag the car for about half a kilometre before it had to stop because of other heavy vehicles ahead.
Devendra Singh Yadav alleged that he was being attacked and thus had a case registered under sections 279, 337 and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the truck driver, who was not named in the FIR lodged at Kotwali Sadar police station of Mainpuri.
Mainpuri is considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is the sitting MLA from the Karhal constituency of the district.
At least 6 Congress MLAs cross-voted, finds internal review
Mumbai In what may further muddy the waters in the Maharashtra Congress, an internal review of the party is said to have estimated that at least six MLAs of the party cross-voted in the legislative council elections. During the legislative council elections on June 20, former minister and Dalit leader Chandrakant Handore lost due to cross voting, resulting in a major embarrassment for the party.
MoEFCC asks govt to probe CIDCO’s auction of CRZ plot
Mumbai Following Hindustan Times reports, the union environment ministry has asked the state government to probe alleged irregularities in the proposed auction of a 25,000 square metre plot of land in Navi Mumbai's Nerul area, by the City and Industrial Development Corporation. In an article published on July 15, HT quoted a CIDCO official who said how CIDCO put up a plot measuring 25,138.86 square metres (sq m) for auction in Navi Mumbai.
UP minister Rakesh Sachan sentenced to 1 year in jail under Arms Act, gets bail
Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Rakesh Sachan was sentenced to one-year imprisonment in a 31-year-old case for possession of a rifle without an arms licence in Kanpur's Naubasta area and released on Rs 50,000 bail. The reader of the judge, Kamini, subsequently filed a complaint with the Kotwali police station, alleging that Rakesh Sachan took away the file that his lawyers had taken from her to review the verdict.
Kolkata Police issues notice to senior ED official in alleged PIL-for-extortion scam
The Kolkata Police have sent a notice to a senior official of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged Public Interest Litigation-for-extortion scam in which the cops have already arrested a Jharkhand-based lawyer. Joint director of the federal agency based in Bhubaneshwar, Subodh Kumar was posted in Ranchi between 2016 and 2022. He was transferred to Odisha a few months back. The city police had arrested a Jharkhand-based lawyer, Rajiv Kumar, allegedly for extorting money from a city-based businessman.
Haryana Congress MLAs walk out over debate on law and order issue
Opposition Congress MLAs walked out of the Haryana assembly on the opening day of the monsoon session, demanding a debate on the “deteriorating law and order” in the state. Eighteen Congress legislators had moved an adjournment motion, however, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said it had been clubbed with the calling attention notice on the same issue and said the debate would be held at length on the issue.
