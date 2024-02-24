Trust sets deadlines for all projects on Ram Janmabhoomi campus

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has set December 31 of 2024 as the deadline for the construction works at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File)

Anil Mishra, a member, said the Trust has decided to expedite the ongoing construction works and complete the temple by December 2024. Projects inside the temple could be completed by December 2025, Mishra added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

When completed, the temple will be 161 feet high, 235 feet wide and 360 feet long.

“After the grand opening ceremony on January 22, the Trust does not want to lose its momentum as far as the construction work is concerned,” said the member.

Twelve more temples will also be coming up inside the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, along with various facilities for devotees.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government has set deadlines for all ongoing development projects in Ayodhya. The state and central governments are executing projects worth ₹32,000 crore in the temple town.

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched projects worth ₹10,155.79 crore for Ayodhya at Groundbreaking Ceremony held in the state capital on February 19.

The House of Abhinandan Lodha is the top investor in this temple town with totlal investments worth ₹3,000 crore. It is coming up with a luxury housing and commercial real estate project in New Ayodhya township also known as the Green Field Township.

Prominent projects to come up on Ram Janmabhoomi campus

Shri Ram Kund, Karm Kshetra (for rituals), Hanuman Gadhi, Shri Ramlala Purakalik Darushan Mandal, Shri Kamm Keerti, Guru Vashishtha Peethika, Bhakti Teela, Tulsi (open theatre), Ram Darbaar, Mata Kaushalya Vatsalya Mandap, Ramangan, Ramayan, Maharashi Valmik Archives Centre, Ramashrayam (multistory lounge for devotees), Shri Dashrath Adarash Goshala and Mata Sita Rasoi Annakshetra (kitchen)