Tumour weighing 5.5 kg removed from patient at Lucknow’s Lohia Institute

The patient, Madhuri, a native of Hardoi, had come after visiting several doctors but failed to get relief. Doctors at the urology department of the institute suggested a CT scan and then diagnosed a 30 cm tumour.
Four about four hours the patient was inside operating theatre on June 27, but the surgery was successful.
The operating team included Dr Alok Srivastava, Dr Sanjit Kumar Singh, Dr Prashant, Dr Dinesh, Dr Nand Rai.
In 2019, a tumour weighing 6 kg was operated at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi.