Tumour weighing 5.5 kg removed from patient at Lucknow’s Lohia Institute

A 56-year-old woman, was operated upon by doctors at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences for a tumour alongside kidney, weighing 5.5 kg, thereby saving her life. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Doctors claimed this was the second heaviest tumour alongside kidney operated in India.

The patient shall be discharged in a week after observation by the medical team.

ALSO READ| 9-year-old with brain tumour becomes ‘IPS officer’ for a day in Varanasi. Watch

The patient, Madhuri, a native of Hardoi, had come after visiting several doctors but failed to get relief. Doctors at the urology department of the institute suggested a CT scan and then diagnosed a 30 cm tumour.

Four about four hours the patient was inside operating theatre on June 27, but the surgery was successful.

The operating team included Dr Alok Srivastava, Dr Sanjit Kumar Singh, Dr Prashant, Dr Dinesh, Dr Nand Rai.

In 2019, a tumour weighing 6 kg was operated at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi.