9-year-old with brain tumour becomes ‘IPS officer’ for a day in Varanasi. Watch

A heartwarming story about a nine-year-old from Varanasi is making its rounds on social media. The kid, Ranveer Bharti, got to experience his dream come true moment after he became an “IPS officer” for a day. He is undergoing treatment for a brain tumour at Mahamana Cancer Hospital in Uttar Pradesh. The image shows 9-year-old Ranveer Bharti, undergoing treatment for a brain tumour, who became an "IPS officer" for a day in Varanasi. (X/@adgzonevaranasi)

ADG Zone Varanasi shared about fulfilling the kid's wishes on their official X handle. When translated from Hindi, the department's caption reads, “9-year-old Ranveer Bharti is undergoing treatment for a brain tumour at Mahamana Cancer Hospital, Varanasi. In such a situation, Ranveer expressed his wish to become an IPS officer, so the child's wish was fulfilled in the office #adgzonevaranasi.” The post is complete with four visuals.

The three photos show him sitting inside a cabin dressed in khaki. The video captures him meeting other police personnel and shaking their hands. The clip ends with everyone gathering for a group photo.

With over 2,100 views, the viral post has accumulated nearly 50 likes and various comments. It is now being re-shared not just on X but across other social media platforms. One X user also reacted with an emoticon.

What did X users say about this post about the kid?

“Sir, you won my heart. I salute you from the bottom of my heart,” reads the comment on an individual, when translated into English from Hindi.

Another person wrote, “Commendable contribution”. A third joined in and added, “Very nice work”.

What are your thoughts on this video and photos showing this little boy becoming an “IPS officer” for one day? Did the visuals leave you emotional?