4-year-old kid battling kidney disease becomes honorary cop. Watch his ‘action-packed’ day

A new officer joined the ranks of the Orlando Police Department (OPD) for a day, and the brave honorary officer is Stone Hicks, a four-year-old fighting kidney disease. The department joined hands with the Northern and Central Florida Make-A-Wish to make the kid’s lifelong dream of becoming a police officer come true. The image shows a four-year-old kid battling kidney disease who became an honorary cop at the Orlando Police Department. (Facebook/Orlando Police Department )

Stone’s day started with OPD Chief Eric Smith welcoming him and handing him over his tiny uniform. Throughout the day, he and his colleagues solved exciting cases, including finding a missing puppy of a pretend victim. In between, the sweet officer also found time to meet his "Paw Patrol" friends and ride in his tiny police car.

OPD shared various visuals from Stone’s adventure-filled day. Just like this video, which gives glimpses of how the little officer spent his day.

Take a look at the heartwarming video here:

The social media posts by OPD received tons of love-filled reactions. While many prayed for the little kid, others praised the department for making his dream come true.

How did Facebook users react to the post?

“This is amazing, thank you OPD for making his wish come true,” wrote a Facebook user.

“The best thing I’ve seen all year! Praying for you, Officer Stone! You are so loved,” shared another.

“This was beyond awesome. Officer Stone is the best,” posted a third.

“Thank you, Officer Stone, for returning that puppy to its rightful owner and for putting that bad guy where he belongs - in jail! The streets of Orlando are much safer with you on the beat! Way to go!” added a fourth.

"Our kids go through so much when they battle their critical illness, and so we're here to celebrate him and help give him the strength and joy in his life," Anne Cuba, the president of Make-A-Wish Northern and Central Florida, told WSVN.

“I mean being in the police cars rushing to the bad guys and arresting them — it was a full on experience for him, one I'm sure he won’t forget,” Stone’s father Craig Hicks told the outlet.

As for the young officer, he summed up his day in just three words - “It was awesome”.