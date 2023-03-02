Home / Trending / Kid waiting in traffic offers candy to police officer. Watch what the cop does in return

Kid waiting in traffic offers candy to police officer. Watch what the cop does in return

Published on Mar 02, 2023 03:07 PM IST

The video of a sweet interaction between a cop and a kid was posted on Twitter.

The image, taken from the viral Twitter video, shows the cop and the kid.(Twitter/@TheFigen_)
ByTrisha Sengupta

You have probably found yourself saying aww and also getting a tad bit emotional while watching certain types of videos. Those are the clips that show something heartwarming and often tug at the heartstrings of people. Just like this clip that shows a wholesome interaction between a police officer and a little kid.

The video is posted on Twitter with a caption that reads, “So beautiful.” The video opens to show a police officer standing next to a bike in traffic. A little kid is seen sitting on the bike with a grownup riding the vehicle. Soon, the little one offers a candy they were holding in the hand to the police officer. However, instead of taking it, the cop leans in to help the kid wear their helmet properly.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral and gathered more than 1.1 million views. Additionally, the tweet has accumulated several likes and comments. The post has further prompted people to share various comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“This is what reinforces our belief in love and compassion,” commented a Twitter user. “OMG! So cute,” posted another. “Sweet,” expressed a third. “So inspirational,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video through heart emoticons.

twitter viral video
