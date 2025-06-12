Twist in UP politics: Swami Prasad Maurya launches bloc, names himself CM candidate

Former minister and a prominent OBC face in Uttar Pradesh politics, Swami Prasad Maurya on Thursday announced the launch of a new political front - Lok Morcha - comprising nine small parties. Swami Prasad Maurya (HT File Photo)

Addressing a press conference, Maurya declared himself as the chief ministerial candidate of the Morcha. “We will launch a campaign for the 2027 assembly election with the slogan - UP Bachao - BJP Hatao (Save UP - Remove BJP from power).

The parties that joined Lok Morcha include Apni Janata Party led by Swami Prasad Maurya, Rashtriya Samanta Dal led by Motilal Shastri, Samyak Party led by Rajamani Suvvaiya Rai, Janseva Dal led by Vinesh Thakur, Political Justice Party led by Rajesh Siddharth, Sarvlokhit Samaj Party led by Satya Narayan Maurya, Swatantra Janata Raj Party led by Ghanshyam Kori, Sabka Dal-U led by Pramod Lodhi and Loktantra Suraksha Party led by Rajkumar Saini. Majority of the parties forming the Lok Morcha are led by leaders from backward communities.

Maurya said the Lok Morcha will launch a movement across UP on public issues. From Friday, the leaders of the Morcha will organise meetings in the various districts of Lucknow division to enlighten people about the programme and ideology of the Morcha. The representation of the various castes in the party organisation will be given according to their population- ‘jiski jitni sankha bhari- uski utni hissedari’ will be our slogan to win the support of various castes, he said.

Launching a scathing attack on the state government, Murya said that law and order has deteriorated, reservation is not implemented in hiring staff through outsourcing, the price of the essential commodities has skyrocketed, education has been privatised and children coming from poor families are deprived of education, the farmers are exploited and the Muslim community is terrorised, he said.

The Lok Morcha will raise a demand for polling through ballot papers in assembly and Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Once a close aide of BSP chief Mayawati, Maurya was minister in the BSP government - 2007-12. On August 8, 2016 he joined the BJP along with his supporters. He was given a ticket from his traditional seat Padrauna in the 2017 assembly election, Maurya represented Padrauna seat in the assembly in 2009 by poll and 2012 assembly election as well.

He won the seat again in the 2017 assembly election and was made minister in the BJP government. He rose in rebellion before the 2022 assembly election and joined the Samajwadi Party. He contested assembly election from Fazilnagar seat but was defeated by the BJP candidate. Later, in February 2024 he quit the Samajwadi Party.