Man killed over ‘illicit relations’ in U.P.’s Gorakhpur: Police

Police on Friday arrested two of the four assailants for allegedly killing a man whose mutilated body was recovered from a tubewell near his fields in Tighra village under Pipiganj police station of Gorakhpur district in the morning. The body of one Shiv Dhar Prasad was recovered near a tubewell on Friday morning. (For Representation)

In charge, Pipiganj police station, Ashish Singh confirmed the arrests of the two assailants. He said the police were conducting raids to arrest the other two suspects who were absconding.

As per the police, initial probe into the incident suggested that Shiv Dhar Prasad (55), a widower, was murdered over his alleged illicit relations with a woman. They said Prasad had constructed a hut in his fields where he used to stay during night.

His two sons started looking for him when he did not come home on Friday morning, the police said. During their search, they spotted their father’s body near a tubewell and informed police of it.