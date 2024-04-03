 Two attempt multiple robberies in Lucknow; escape on stolen bike - Hindustan Times
Two attempt multiple robberies in Lucknow; escape on stolen bike

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 04, 2024 05:00 AM IST

In a scene reminiscent of Bollywood films, two men in Lucknow attempted a series of daring robberies, culminating in a successful escape on a stolen bike.

According to the police, on Tuesday, two unidentified individuals assaulted the driver of a builder and robbed their SUV near the Mithaiwala intersection in the Gomti Nagar area in broad daylight. However, their attempt was thwarted when the vehicle overturned at Virat Khand.

Undeterred, the perpetrators then attempted to rob a motorcycle from another individual. Failing in this attempt, they resorted to forcefully seizing another man’s bike before fleeing the scene.

Raveena Tayagi, DCP central, said, “An FIR under IPC section 394 (robbery) was filed at the Gomti Nagar police station on Wednesday. The culprits will soon be arrested.”

According to police, the complaint was lodged by Dinesh Yadav, a resident of Takrohi, Indiranagar, and a builder. Upon reaching his office at the Mithawala crossing, Dinesh disembarked from the SUV while the driver remained inside with the front mirrors open.

“The miscreants seized the opportunity. One restrained the driver’s neck while the other targeted his legs. After assaulting him, they looted the SUV and fled,” explained the complainant.

“However, the men were passing through a street near Hanneman intersection when the SUV overturned. They were helped by the passerby to get out of the overturned car. As soon as they came out, they caught a man passing by on a bike. They beat him but were unsuccessful. Hence, they attacked another man on a bike and managed to escape from the scene,” said police.

