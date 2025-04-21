The Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday arrested three members of a gang that duped some candidates of a recruitment exam in the name of genuine question papers. Two of the candidates were scammed of ₹12 lakh by the trio, they said. Two candidates of asst professor exam scammed of ₹ 12 lakh; 3 held

The exam for recruitment to the posts of assistant professors was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Education Selection Commission Prayagraj on April 16 and 17.

“The accused, who were nabbed from near Polytechnic Overbridge, were identified as Baijnath Pal, 48, Vinay Kumar Pal, 38, and Mehboob Ali, 43. An amount of ₹12 lakh, a car, three Aadhaar cards and three mobile phones were recovered from them,” the STF note read.

Baijnath Pal is an assistant professor and teaches political science in Lal Bahadur Shastri Degree College in Gonda.

Deputy superintendent of police Deepak Kumar Singh said Pal confessed to selling question papers that were prepared by Mehboob Ali and collected a large sum of money from candidates.

“Pal sold the Zoology paper to two people in Rae Bareli. After the duo went through the questions, the question paper was burnt to erase any evidence of the crime. Only from the duo, he took about ₹12 lakh. After the exam, the duo demanded the money back as, they said, most of the questions in the exam were not in the question paper given to them by Baijnath,” police said in a note.

“The arrested accused would be booked under sections 112, 308 (5) and318 (4) the BNS,” he added.