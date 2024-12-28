Two cops suspended as 17 seized trucks ‘go missing’ in UP’s Mirzapur

Mirzapur SP Abhinandan on Saturday suspended two police personnel in connection with an incident wherein 17 sand and gravel-laden trucks, which were among 37 such vehicles seized by police during a checking drive, went missing from Hazipur Mandi under Adalhat police in that district on December 26, police said. Both the cops were guarding the seized trucks when the incident occurred. (For Representation)

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against them for dereliction of duty. “Sub-inspector Munim Gupta and head constable Sommar Yadav, who were guarding the seized trucks, have been suspended,” confirmed additional superintendent of police (operations) OP Singh.

Following the disappearance of the said trucks, Adalhat police registered a case and arrested three people identified as Bal Kishun Yadav, Suraj and Sunil Yadav and recovered seven trucks from them.