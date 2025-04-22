Accused of breaking into a house to commit a burglary, two men were brutally assaulted with a cricket bat and sticks before they were smeared with black paint and left for dead near the tracks in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar Extension, police said on Monday. While one of them was found dead, the other died on the way to a hospital, they added. Two daily wagers assaulted with bat, left for dead by tracks; three held for murder

Police said at least six-seven men assaulted the two daily wage workers mercilessly with bats and sticks night in the wee hours of Sunday and then wrote ‘420’ on one of them before abandoning them by the tracks near a posh locality. The duo was spotted in the morning.

On Monday, police arrested three men, including the key accused who lives close to where the bodies were found, in connection with the case. “As many as six-seven persons are thought to be involved in the assault... More may be booked if more people are seen CCTV footage,” said deputy commissioner of police (East) Shashank Singh in a presser.

The prime accused was identified as Mohit Kumar and Shivraj, both just 19 year olds, and Ramdev, 40, who originally hails from Jaunpur.

Police identified the men as prime accused Mohit Kumar, 19 originally from Sitapur, Shivraj 19 from Sitapur and Ramdev, 40 from Jaunpur. The accused lived near Chaudhary Lawns in Gomti Nagar Extension. The deceased were Ram Sanware, 40, and Rakesh, 35, who made a living as daily wage workers. Both wer from Baraich

Around 12:30 am Sunday, Ram and Rakesh allegedly entered the house Mohit in an inebriated state. “After catching them, Mohit, along with a few other men, badly thrashed the men the victims using bad and sticks. Mohit, who held a grudge against them, wrote ‘420’ on one them and abandoned the two critically-injured men near a railway track in Viram Khand,” said the DCP.

SHO Rajesh Kumar Tripathi said the three men had been booked under sections 103 (1) (murder), and 109 (1) (attempt to murder) of BNS.

“Four teams have been formed and on the basis of CCTV footage and manual inputs, a few men were detained on Sunday and arrested on Monday,” the SHO said. According to the DCP, the accused never reported the break-in to police.