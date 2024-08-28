Two held for gang-rape of teenage girl in Kannauj

LUCKNOW: Two youths were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping and gang-raping a 14-year-old girl on the outskirts of a village in the Indergarh police station area of Kannauj. The accused reportedly threatened to kill the girl’s brother if she told anyone, which kept her from informing her family after returning home. (Sourced)

Superintendent of police Amit Kumar Anand said that the incident took place a month ago, and the victim’s father filed a complaint on Tuesday. Following this, the police took immediate action and arrested both named accused.

Indergarh police station in-charge Parul Chaudhary said that, based on the complaint, an FIR had been lodged under relevant sections, and the girl had been sent for a medical examination. “The accused have been identified as Halki, 22, and Ashok, 50,” she said.

According to the victim’s father’s complaint, on the night of July 24-25, his daughter was sleeping on the verandah of their house with his wife when, at around 10 pm, Ashok Kumar and Halki, residents of Tijjapurva village, kidnapped her by gagging her mouth. They took her to a garden outside the village and gang-raped her.

The accused reportedly threatened to kill the girl’s brother if she told anyone, which kept her from informing her family after returning home.

“Two days ago, the accused threatened to kill my daughter by poisoning her if she reported the incident. Out of fear, my daughter finally told her mother everything. After learning about this, I came home and reported the matter to the police on Tuesday,” the girl’s father told the police.