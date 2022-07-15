Two journalists ‘shot at’ in east U.P.’s Sonbhadra district
Two journalists working for different Hindi dailies were allegedly shot at and injured by two mobike-borne assailants in east Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district on Thursday night, police said. They added the duo were undergoing treatment at a local hospital.
A tweet shared by Sonbhadra police said the two journalists identified as Shyam Sunder Pandey, 38, and Vijay Shankar Pandey, 40, were targeted when the duo was sitting in front of a tea stall in Khaliyari market under Raipur police station limits along with some friends at around 8:30 pm.
The tweet said Shyam Sunder suffered injury on his right hand while Vijay Shanker suffered an injury near the right eyebrow. As per the tweet, bullets passed off causing minor injuries to the duo and doctors treating them said their condition was stable and out of danger.
A first information report (FIR) was registered against the unidentified assailants under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, said inspector im-charge, Raipur police station, PP Srivastava. He said the eyewitnesses informed them the assailants were covering their faces with a cloth and fled towards Bihar border located nearly five km from the market.
He said three bullet shells were recovered from the crime scene. He said the police were further probing the motive for the incident and efforts were on to trace the assailants.
Sonbhadra additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vinod Kumar said the two victims were discharged from the hospital on Friday. He said the police will further question them to know about motive behind the attack. However, they had not raised suspicion over anyone so far, Kumar added. He said primary investigation hinted at their personal dispute over involvement in some government contract.
SP ally OP Rajbhar’s party to support NDA presidential pick Murmu
Samajwadi Party ally Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party on Friday announced support for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. Rajbhar announced the decision at a press conference in Lucknow. The SBSP has six MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. Rajbhar said his party decided to support Murmu after appeals by Union home minister Amit Shah, Droupadi Murmu herself and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
FIR lodged after video of namaz at Lucknow mall goes viral
LUCKNOW A controversy erupted in Lucknow after some people allegedly offered namaz on the premises of the newly-opened LuLu mall in Lucknow, forcing its management to lodge an FIR against the unidentified people on Thursday night, at Sushant Golf City police station, for obstructing visitors. The mall was inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday and was opened for visitors on Monday.
Dhobi Ghat-Pul Gate road stretch riddled with potholes
The one-kilometre road stretch from Dhobi Ghat till Pul Gate via Golibar Maidan in Pune Cantonment area is riddled with potholes with no repair in sight. According to commuters, the potholes had developed much before and alleged that the board administration had not bothered to carry out the repairs in the larger interests of commuters and area residents.
Rainfall activity slows down in Pune city
Pune reported less than 5 mm rainfall in various parts of the city on Friday giving respite to residents from incessant rains. Shivajinagar reported rainfall at 4.3 mm, Pashan and Lohegaon reported 4.8 mm and Magarpatta 4.5 mm on Friday. Only Chinchwad and Lavale reported more than 5 mm rainfall during the day on Friday. According to the India Meteorological Department, Chinchwad reported 11 mm rainfall and Lavale 7.5 mm.
NIRF overall rankings: 8 U.P. institutes among top 100 in India
Eight higher educational institutes from Uttar Pradesh made it to the list of top 100 Indian institutes in the overall category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings-2022 released by the ministry of education on Friday. As per the rankings, the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur retained its 5th rank, Banaras Hindu University 11th, Aligarh Muslim University 19th, IIT-BHU 29th while Amity University (a private university) in Gautam Buddh Nagar got 42nd rank.
