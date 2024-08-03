Two killed in group clash over driving away stray animals in U.P.’s Lakhimpur Kheri

Two persons were killed and around half-a-dozen others were injured in a brawl in two groups of people over driving away stray animals in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred in Rada Bazar under Bhira police station area . (For Representation)

The incident occurred in Rada Bazar under Bhira police station area late on Friday night, they added. The deceased were identified as Guddu Singh and Ramjit Singh, both around 40. Those injured are reported to be their relatives.

The assailants later fled. After getting information, Kheri superintendent of police (SP) Ganesh Prasad Saha along with ADM Sanjay Singh, ASP Nepal Singh and the DSP Gola rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

Saha later told media persons that on the complaint of the aggrieved family, a first information report (FIR) was being lodged against the accused and strict action would be taken.

Reports said family members of the deceased were driving away stray animals from the village on Friday evening.

However, when chased away, the stray animals reached before the houses of another group of the villagers. This led to a dispute between the two groups and later escalated into a brawl in which eight people, including Guddu Singh and Ramjit, sustained injuries.

All the injured were taken to hospital. Later, seriously injured Guddu Singh and Ramjit Singh were rushed to Lucknow on Friday night where they were reported to have succumbed to their injuries.