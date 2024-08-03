 Two killed in group clash over driving away stray animals in U.P.’s Lakhimpur Kheri - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two killed in group clash over driving away stray animals in U.P.’s Lakhimpur Kheri

ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri
Aug 03, 2024 10:49 PM IST

After getting information, Kheri superintendent of police (SP) Ganesh Prasad Saha along with ADM Sanjay Singh, ASP Nepal Singh and the DSP Gola rushed to the spot

Two persons were killed and around half-a-dozen others were injured in a brawl in two groups of people over driving away stray animals in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Rada Bazar under Bhira police station area . (For Representation)
The incident occurred in Rada Bazar under Bhira police station area . (For Representation)

The incident occurred in Rada Bazar under Bhira police station area late on Friday night, they added. The deceased were identified as Guddu Singh and Ramjit Singh, both around 40. Those injured are reported to be their relatives.

The assailants later fled. After getting information, Kheri superintendent of police (SP) Ganesh Prasad Saha along with ADM Sanjay Singh, ASP Nepal Singh and the DSP Gola rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

Saha later told media persons that on the complaint of the aggrieved family, a first information report (FIR) was being lodged against the accused and strict action would be taken.

Reports said family members of the deceased were driving away stray animals from the village on Friday evening.

However, when chased away, the stray animals reached before the houses of another group of the villagers. This led to a dispute between the two groups and later escalated into a brawl in which eight people, including Guddu Singh and Ramjit, sustained injuries.

All the injured were taken to hospital. Later, seriously injured Guddu Singh and Ramjit Singh were rushed to Lucknow on Friday night where they were reported to have succumbed to their injuries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Lucknow / Two killed in group clash over driving away stray animals in U.P.’s Lakhimpur Kheri
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On