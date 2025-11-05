Two men accused of cow slaughter arrested after encounter in Kaushambi

Two men allegedly carrying beef in an auto-rickshaw were arrested following an encounter near Bhita village under Sandeepan Ghat police station limits early Tuesday morning, officials said. One of the accused was shot in the leg and admitted to hospital, they added. Despite repeated warnings to surrender, the duo continued firing before being overpowered by the police. (For representation)

According to superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar, around 5 am, police received information about cow slaughter near Bhita village. Acting on the tip-off, station house officer Shashikant Mishra and Special Operations Group (SOG) in-charge Vipin Singh, along with their team, reached the spot and found the accused loading beef into an auto-rickshaw for sale.

When the police team tried to apprehend them, the accused allegedly opened fire. Police returned fire in self-defence, injuring one of the men in the leg, the SP said. Despite repeated warnings to surrender, the duo continued firing before being overpowered by the police.

The injured accused was identified as Zafar Ahmed, a resident of Saiyed Sarawan under Charwa police station area, while the other was identified as Nabi Ullah of Jalalpur Boriya under Sandeepan Ghat police station limits.

Police recovered about 50 kg of beef from the vehicle and sent it for laboratory testing, officials said, adding a case has been registered under sections related to cow slaughter, attempt to murder, and other offences. An auto-rickshaw, a motorcycle, a pistol with live rounds and cartridges, a machete, and a knife were also seized from their possession.