Two non-stop trains stopped to reunite 2-yr-old with mother

In a tale that tugged at the heartstrings, two non-stop trains were halted on Saturday to reunite a two-year-old girl with her mother after her mentally ill father mistakenly boarded the wrong train. The emotional incident left the family separated across two express trains, but swift action by railway authorities ensured a heartwarming reunion. A cry for help quickly reached railway authorities through X. (Sourced)

The heart-racing drama began at Delhi Station, where a family from Madhubani, Bihar—Gulafshan, her husband, and their daughter—was set to board the Swatantrata Senani Express (12562). However, amid the bustling crowd, the father mistakenly took their toddler and boarded the Prayagraj Duronto Express (12276). Gulafshan, unable to stop him, was left stranded on the platform with a relative.

A cry for help quickly reached railway authorities through X. Responding with urgency, the Prayagraj Duronto was stopped at Etawah Junction at 9:18 am. The railway protection force (RPF) escorted the father and daughter to their post, where the child was comforted and fed.

Three hours later, a brief but poignant reunion unfolded. At 12:16 pm, the Swatantrata Senani Express made an unscheduled stop at Etawah, allowing Gulafshan to embrace her daughter. After completing the formalities, the family resumed their journey together.

Amit Malviya, spokesperson for North Central Railways, lauded the quick response by the RPF and railway authorities. “It was a delicate situation, and the team acted swiftly to ensure the child’s safety and reunite the family,” he said.