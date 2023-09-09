Two phone snatchers in Agra police net

The Agra police have arrested two mobile phone snatchers who chose their targets through advertisements for sale placed on websites. ACP Sukanya Sharma produces the two phone snatchers before the media. Photo HT

The police set up a trap for the accused by planting a similar advertisement and caught them red-handed.

“According to a complaint made on Thursday to New Agra Police, a phone seller got a call from a potential customer who offered to buy the former’s phone after meeting him at a particular location in the city. When the seller reached the location, two unidentified youths came on a motorcycle and snatched his phone from him before making an escape,” stated additional commissioner of police (ACP) Sukanya Sharma at a press conference.

“In a similar incident on September 6, the modus operandi of criminals appeared to be similar. So we tracked them down and the accused were identified as Hitesh Yadav and Manish Gurjar. They were arrested on Friday,” Sharma added.