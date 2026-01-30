Two undertrials accused of murder, rape flee Ayodhya jail

Two undertrial inmates accused of serious criminal offences, including murder and rape, escaped from the high-security section of Ayodhya district jail after breaking through the rear wall of their cell and scaling the boundary wall using a rope made from blankets and clothing on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, officials said in a press note shared with the media on Thursday. An inspection revealed that bricks had been removed from the grilled portion of the rear wall of the cell. Officials said both inmates were inside their cell during the evening lock-up on Wednesday. However, during the morning headcount between 6am and 6.30am on Thursday, jail staff received no response when their names were called. Upon entering the cell, officials found both inmates missing. (PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION)

Following the incident, 10 prison staff members were suspended and a departmental inquiry was initiated. The step was taken following a preliminary investigation by senior officials.

The escaped inmates have been identified as Sher Ali, son of Rafiq Ali, resident of Amre Mau under Karaudi Kala police station in Sultanpur district, and Golu Agrahari alias Suraj Agrahari, son of Sadhuram, resident of Musafirkhana in Amethi district, according to the official press note issued by the Directorate General of Prison Administration and Reform Services headquarters in Lucknow.

Sher Ali had been lodged in jail since November 28, 2024, the press note said, adding that Golu Agrahari had been in custody since September 14, 2025. Sher Ali has multiple criminal cases registered against him in Ayodhya, Jaunpur and Sultanpur, including charges of murder. Golu Agrahari faces several cases in Amethi and Ayodhya, including offences under the POCSO Act, police said.

Both were lodged in Cell No. 4 of Special Security Ward–I of the district jail due to the serious nature of the charges against them.

Officials said both inmates were inside their cell during the evening lock-up on Wednesday. However, during the morning headcount between 6am and 6.30am on Thursday, jail staff received no response when their names were called. Upon entering the cell, officials found both inmates missing.

Preliminary findings indicate that the two undertrials managed to break through the weakened section of the wall and flee the prison premises.

Officials suspect the inmates used blankets and mufflers tied together to form a makeshift rope to scale the approximately 20-foot-high boundary wall.

The systematic removal of bricks and preparation of a rope suggest prolonged preparation, officials said.

CCTV footage from inside the jail is being examined, though no conclusive lead emerged at the time of reporting.

Following a preliminary inquiry conducted by deputy inspector general (DIG) Prisons, Ayodhya Range, Shailendra Kumar Maitreya, strict action has been initiated against jail personnel. A recommendation has been sent to the state government for the suspension and departmental proceedings against senior superintendent Uday Pratap Mishra.

Meanwhile, jailer Jitendra Kumar Yadav, deputy jailer Mayank Tripathi, head jail warders Harihar Prasad and Tripurari Mishra, jail warders Suresh Kumar Dubey, Jaiprakash Yadav, Sunil Kumar, Ramesh Sahani, Ravi Yadav, and Manoj have been suspended with immediate effect. Departmental action has been initiated against them.

Senior officials said accountability would be fixed after a detailed probe into the security lapse. District magistrate Nikhil T Funde and senior superintendent of police Dr Gaurav Grover visited the jail to inspect the scene and review security arrangements. A joint manhunt has been launched, with alerts issued across neighbouring districts and border areas.

Police teams are conducting raids and checking transport hubs while surveillance has been intensified along district and interstate routes.

Superintendent of police, City, Chakrapani Tripathi said, “Police received information and they inspected the spot. We have deployed three teams for their arrest, success will be achieved soon.”

KANNAUJ JAILBREAK

The latest incident comes less than a month after a jailbreak in Kannauj. Two undertrials — one booked under the Arms Act and the other in a POCSO case — allegedly escaped from Kannauj’s Anaugi district jail during belated New Year celebrations on the night of January 4.

The jailbreak came to light during the morning headcount on January 5. A preliminary probe found the duo, identified as Ankit and Dimpy alias Shiva, had tied blankets together to make a rope and scaled the prison wall under cover of darkness. Blankets were later found hanging from the boundary wall, confirming the breach. The then jailer, deputy jailer, and three warders were suspended. One of the escapees was rearrested on January 18.