Two men have been arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district for allegedly spying for Pakistan and sharing sensitive information through social media platforms, confirmed senior UP police officials on Thursday. Two UP men held for spying for Pakistan; shared sensitive locations via social media

The accused—Azeem Rana, a resident of Dhaulana in Hapur, and Azad Rajput from Jai village in Meerut—were taken into custody on Wednesday following a joint operation with the intelligence bureau.

According to police, both were in contact with Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti and were passing on photos, videos, and location details of sensitive sites.

Hapur superintendent of police (SP) Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said the accused had shared visuals and coordinates of key locations, including a Sanatan Dharma temple in Delhi, the Ravan temple in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh, and surrounding areas.

Investigations revealed that the duo used platforms such as Instagram, Telegram, and WhatsApp to communicate with their handler. “The network appears to have been active since December 2025. The accused were also in contact through video calls on multiple occasions,” the SP said, adding that a case has been registered and further interrogation is underway.

Officials said forensic examination of the accused’s mobile phones has yielded several photos and videos that were allegedly transmitted to Pakistan. Preliminary findings suggest that Azeem Rana first came in contact with Bhatti via Instagram in 2025. What began as casual sharing of videos gradually escalated after he was lured with money to provide sensitive information.

Police said the duo conducted reconnaissance of multiple locations, including Delhi’s Ramesh Nagar metro station, nearby religious sites, and other public places. On February 19, 2026, they allegedly shared images and videos of these locations with their handler. They also sent details of the ancient Ravan temple in Bisrakh, including its location coordinates. Investigators are now probing the extent of the network and whether more individuals are involved. The role of financial transactions and possible cross-border links is also under scrutiny.

Who is Shahzad Bhatti?

Shahzad Bhatti is described by officials as a Pakistan-based organised crime figure with alleged links to land mafias and underworld networks. He has reportedly been under restrictions by Pakistani authorities in the past and is believed to operate across multiple countries, including parts of Europe, the UK, the US, Canada, and Dubai.

Sources in intelligence agencies indicate that Bhatti’s network is suspected to be involved in arms trafficking and other transnational criminal activities. His exact current location, however, remains unclear. Security agencies are treating the case as serious and sensitive, given the nature of the sites targeted and the potential implications for national security.