Two years on, new state-level postmortem house still ‘non-operational’

Equipped with modern amenities, a state-level postmortem house on the King George’s Medical University premises is seemingly yet to begin operations even two years after it was built. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

Despite the availability of a second facility, the local health administration was still looking to build another postmortem house, official sources said. A few days ago, a proposal for the same was sent to the state government, it was learnt.

They said the 12-table postmortem house was developed in 2023 to reduce the burden on the existing one. The two floors of the building were constructed and equipped with amenities at a total cost of ₹2 crore, the funds for which were sanctioned by the office of the chief medical officer (CMO). The new facility can handle twice as many cases as the existing one.

Responding to queries regarding the building, CMO Dr NB Singh said the new building was being used to teach medical students and conduct postmortems as well.

However, this reporter found several doors of the building to be locked during his visit to the facility around 2.40 pm on Tuesday. But the main gate was found to be open. Also, no classes or postmortem procedures were underway.

Contrary to the CMO’s claims, Prof KK Singh, the media cell in-charge of KGMU, stated that no postmortem-related practical or other classes were given to students in the building. While KGMU owned the building, its functioning was managed by the CMO’s office, Prof Singh added.

The old facility handles about 20 autopsies in a day. During extremely hot weather, the number can reach as high as 40.