UG admissions in AU through CUET-2022 this year, preparations begin
Following the decision of the union ministry of education to hold a common entrance test (CUET) for admission in all the central universities of the country, the Allahabad University (AU) authorities here have started making preparations for the exam.
AU’s coordinator (admissions), Prof JK Pati informed that admissions for the UG courses at AU would be done solely through Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-2022. The registration for the test can be done online through http://cuet.samarth.ac.in. The registrations are slated to begin on April 6.
“All candidates seeking admission in AU through CUET-2022 must give preference for the University of Allahabad. The candidates must strictly follow the guidelines”, said Pati
He added that in sections IA and IB, the students must choose at least one language i.e. Hindi or English, to seek admission to AU.
In section II, the students can choose four courses. The students must pick respective domains like BALLB, BPA, BFA, BSc Home Science etc.
Likewise, for admissions in the BA, BSc, and BCom courses, the students have to choose domain subjects given in the list available on www.allduniv.ac.in.
For geography, the students must opt for geography or any one of the subjects, including physics, mathematics and chemistry.
For the BA course, the students can choose any of six units (maximum) of subjects from the 26 domains.
In List-II, for BSc, the students can choose between any two (minimum) and six (maximum) units from the list of subjects including physics, mathematics, chemistry, geology, biology, and anthropology. In list-III for BCom, the students should choose either commerce or at least two of the following subjects — physics, mathematics, chemistry, and biology.
The candidates will also have to appear in section III of the entrance test, which will deal with questions on general knowledge, current affairs, mental ability, numerical ability and quantitative reasoning.
Candidates seeking admission to AU will have to enroll at the university.
The enrolment fee for unreserved, economically weaker section (EWS) and Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates will be ₹800, while it will be ₹400 for SC, ST and physically handicapped candidates.
