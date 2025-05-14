Umesh Saxena showcases Power of Colours during painting exhibition in Lucknow; says colours more powerful than shapes

Veteran artist Umesh Kumar Saxena’s solo painting exhibition, Power of Colours, is underway at the Kala Srot Art Gallery in Lucknow. Inaugurated in the presence of artists and art enthusiasts, the exhibition comprises 30 paintings. It will be on show till May 19. Artist Umesh Kumar Saxena during his solo painting exhibition, Power of Colours, underway at Kala Srot Art Gallery in Lucknow. (Photo: HT)

Saxena’s signature style includes merging abstracts with fluid and organic forms.

“I believe that more than the ‘Aakaar’ (shape), colours are more powerful and that’s what I have tried to showcase in my work. I love working on lines, but this time I came up with ‘power of colour’ theme and the medium I have used is acrylic. Another theme I have used this time is transparency, as I believe if everything is transparent in life, then we will be living in a great world,” says the 69-year-old artist.

Vandana Sehgal and Mansi Didwani at the exhibition(Photo: HT)

The retired professor from Lucknow College of Arts and Crafts, has exhibited work all over India and abroad. “From exhibitions in Dubai, Singapore, Nepal, Bangladesh and different parts of India, my work is available in various countries and prestigious arts galleries and museums in India. From my 45 years in this field of art and 40 years of teaching experience, I tell young artists to follow their passion but ensure a monthly income from other sources. It’s tough to survive only on art, so permanent income is a must!”

Prateek Mehra and Tuhina Mehra(Photo: HT)

Senior artists, including Mohd Shakil, Vandana Sehgal, historian Ravi Bhatt, Prof Rakesh Chandra and others were present on the occasion. Art gallery owner Mansi Didwani says, “His work explores cosmic energy, inner consciousness and natural rhythms. Another specialty about him is that for every exhibition, he will always come up with fresh work that he has made within a year and not use old paintings.”

The exhibition is attracting young and budding artists from the state capital and art enthusiasts.