Unfit school vehicles: Transport dept launches UP-wide vehicle-checking drive

The UP State Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has launched a comprehensive drive across the state to check the fitness of vehicles involved in picking and dropping children from schools, confirmed senior transport authorities on Tuesday. They said the drive will continue till July 15 to ensure proper compliance of all safety measures in school vehicles and action will be taken against those violating the norms. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Transport commissioner Brijesh Narain Singh confirmed that the drive was launched across the state during which the school vehicle owners and drivers were made aware about to ensure they have procured the necessary vehicle fitness certificates. “We will start proper checking of school vehicles from Wednesday and strict action will be taken against violators. The drive is aimed to provide safer transportation of school children,” he emphasised.

Another senior transport official said the exercise for the safety of school children was initiated around a month ago during which every regional transport office had been asked to prepare a list of vehicles registered as school vehicles and issue notices to vehicle owners to get their documents completed like fitness certificates etc to ensure safety of school children.

An official of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) of Lucknow informed that the notices were issued to as many as 122 vehicle owners registered as school vehicles in the state capital, asking them to provide accurate information for documentation purposes after their vehicles are deemed unfit to operate due to expired fitness validity.

“Despite repeated notices, some vehicle owners have failed to respond following which fresh notices have been served to them. The RTO has issued a stern warning that any vehicle found with incomplete documents will face action, including penalties for both vehicle owners and school management,” he stressed.

He further informed that the Lucknow transport office has identified around 4,500 school vehicles in Lucknow registered as school vehicles. He said proper guidelines have been issued for school vehicles including to paint vehicles in yellow colour and display “School On Duty” on the front and back.

The guidelines suggested metal grills on all windows, firefighting equipment, presence of a first aid box, display of school name and phone number, emergency contact numbers and presence of a school assistant if the school itself is operating the vehicle.