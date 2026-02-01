Union Budget 2026 a blueprint for new, developed India: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the Union Budget 2026-27 had a clear roadmap for a new and developed India. Expressing gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, Yogi said his guidance and decisive leadership was behind the budget. “I also thank Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the first budget prepared at Kartavya Bhavan,” he added. UP CM Yogi Adityanath said the Union Budget 2026 places special emphasis on common citizens and women. (HT file)

“The budget represents the hopes and aspirations of 145 crore people of our country. Provisions have been made for capital expenditure of more than ₹12 lakh crore. To strengthen the infrastructure, the central government has announced the launch of seven high-speed rail corridors,” the CM said.

“Efforts have been made to develop the AYUSH sector and strengthen healthcare services. The budget places special emphasis on common citizens and women,” Yogi added.

He appreciated the budget for initiatives such as construction of girls’ hostels in every district, establishment of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) institutions and providing world-class infrastructure facilities to give wings to the aspirations of the youth.

The wide-ranging reforms presented across all sectors, along with the creation of opportunities for the youth will help make the lives of common citizens easier and simpler, the CM said.

The budget will prove helpful in accelerating India’s economic growth. It is a budget that creates new opportunities for youth, women, farmers, entrepreneurs and common citizens. The middle class and ordinary people were waiting for the budget with hope and it has been fulfilled, he added.

“Last year, the central government introduced GST reforms benefiting the common people. Now the move to simplify and make the Income Tax Act easier from April will ensure that everyone can file IT returns conveniently. It will encourage people to pay income tax and contribute to nation-building,” Yogi added.

“The budget has been crafted keeping every section of the society in focus. It presents India as a fast-growing economy moving to become a developed nation,” the CM said.