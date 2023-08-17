U.P. to surpass trillion-dollar economy target: VK Singh

Union minister of state for civil aviation General VK Singh said on Wednesday that under leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh would not only achieve the target of making the state a trillion-dollar economy but would perform even better. Union minister of state for civil aviation General VK Singh releasing the book ‘UP@Trillion Abhiyan: Uttar Pradesh Sudradh Arthvyavastha Ki Ore’, at JNU convention centre, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Singh said the law-and-order situation had improved in the state and it was attracting investment. He said the atmosphere was of development and infrastructure was being built in the state.

Singh was speaking after releasing a book ‘UP@Trillion Abhiyan: Uttar Pradesh Sudradh Arthvyavastha Ki Ore’, at JNU convention centre in New Delhi on Wednesday, according to a press release.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India was moving towards becoming a developed country . He said UP’s economy would have to be strengthened for development of India.