United University hosts inaugural convocation, 69 graduates awarded degrees

United University (UU) nestled in Rawatpur, hosted its inaugural convocation ceremony on Saturday. Degrees being awarded to passing out students at United University’s maiden convocation function in Prayagraj on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

The ceremony commenced with the lighting of the lamp by chief guest Justice Siddhartha Varma, Judge at Allahabad high court and other distinguished dignitaries.

The convocation was declared open by UU chancellor Girdhar Gopal Gulati while po-chancellor Dr Jagdish Gulati extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guests and said that the hosting the inaugural convocation was like a dream come true.

Vice-chairman of United Group of Institutions (UGI) Satpal Gulati introduced the chief guest and expressed gratitude towards him for his valuable guidance.

UU vice-chancellor Prof AM Agrawal provided a comprehensive overview of the university’s progress and achievements since its establishment in 2021, highlighting the commitment to excellence in education and research.

Around 69 students from the 2022 and 2023 batches of the faculties of agriculture, computer science, commerce and management and law were conferred degrees for successfully completing their respective courses.

Among them, eight outstanding students received merit certificates in recognition of their exceptional academic performances.

An oath of ethical values and honesty was also administered to the degree recipients on this occasion.

Justice Siddhartha Varma, chancellor Girdhar Gopal Gulati and vice-chancellor Prof AM Agarwal awarded degrees to the meritorious students extending their best wishes to them for a promising future.

The chief guest motivated them to work hard and to inculcate habit of respecting time to achieve great height in life.

On the occasion, the chancellor also honoured Justice Siddharth Varma by presenting him a memento.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks presented by the UGI vice-president Gaurav Gulati. He expressed gratitude towards chief guest, dignitaries and faculty for making the convocation a grand success.