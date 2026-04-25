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Unity, youth participation key to growth: Jayant Chaudhary at RLD rally in Meerut

Addressing party workers and supporters, Chaudhary said the RLD’s core objective is to unite farmers, labourers and all sections of society, and bring them into the mainstream of development. He underlined that the party’s strength lies in its grassroots cadre and urged workers to further consolidate the organisation at the village level.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 09:38 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Meerut
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Union minister of state (independent charge) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary on Saturday stressed organisational strength, social unity and greater youth participation while addressing a party unity rally in Ikri village of the Siwalkhas assembly constituency.

Union minister of state (independent charge) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary. (File)

Addressing party workers and supporters, Chaudhary said the RLD’s core objective is to unite farmers, labourers and all sections of society, and bring them into the mainstream of development. He underlined that the party’s strength lies in its grassroots cadre and urged workers to further consolidate the organisation at the village level.

Invoking the ideology of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, he said the party’s foundation is rooted in the struggle for farmers’ and rural rights. “That struggle remains as relevant today as it was in the past,” he said, calling on the youth to take a leading role in strengthening the organisation and ensuring inclusive participation across communities.

He added that while being part of the government, the RLD is making sustained efforts to ensure welfare schemes reach every village. Development initiatives, he said, are being implemented with a focus on farmers and the common people.

During the review, Chaudhary emphasised transparency and quality in execution, instructing officials to avoid negligence and strictly adhere to deadlines. He said such institutions would play a key role in promoting sports in the state by providing better training opportunities and a platform for athletes to excel at national and international levels.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Unity, youth participation key to growth: Jayant Chaudhary at RLD rally in Meerut
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Unity, youth participation key to growth: Jayant Chaudhary at RLD rally in Meerut
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