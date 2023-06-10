Lucknow University gearing up for meet to strengthen alumni network

With a view to strengthening the university’s alumni network and celebrate the achievements of its renowned graduates, the University of Lucknow (LU) is gearing up for a highly anticipated alumni meet scheduled for August 15 this year. The Lucknow University alumni meet is scheduled for August 15 this year. (For Representation)

With a deep commitment to their alma mater, the alumni of Lucknow University have pledged to provide funds for the construction of a dedicated guest house on the university premises. This initiative will enhance the university’s facilities and provide a comfortable space for alumni visiting the campus, an official said.

Vice chancellor, LU, Prof Alok Kumar Rai said during the Covid-19 pandemic, LU alumni extended their support by providing financial assistance and guidance to students who lost their parents. Their compassion and care exemplify the strong bond within the alumni community.

Furthermore, the alumni have also made significant contributions to the VC Care Fund which offers financial support to the students in need. These contributions have had a positive impact on the academic journey and overall well-being of numerous students, showcasing the generosity and unity of the alumni network.

Prof Poonam Tandon, dean, students’ welfare, said the alumni play a crucial role in supporting student placement initiatives by leveraging their professional expertise and networks. Their guidance and mentorship pave the way for successful career paths and open doors to promising opportunities for current students.

“The preparation of this event is being conducted by Prof Sudheer Mehrotra, chairperson, Alumni Association. A system is also being developed where organised contribution of the alumni in students training and placement is ensured,” Prof Poonam Tandon said.

As role models for the present generation of students, the LU alumni inspire and motivate through their achievements. Their success stories serve as a beacon of hope, encouraging students to dream big and achieve their goals.

Tandon said, “The University of Lucknow takes great pride in its strong and active alumni network which continues to make a significant contribution to the institution and society. Several departments within the university have active alumni associations, fostering collaboration and networking opportunities among graduates.”

“As the alumni meet approaches, excitement and anticipation are building among alumni and the current student community. The event promises to be a momentous occasion for reconnecting, networking, and forging new bonds,” she said.

“The LU is committed to nurturing lifelong relationships with its esteemed alumni and harnessing their collective power to further strengthen the institution,” Prof Poonam Tandon added.