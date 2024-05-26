Unlike 15 paise in past, entire rupee reaches beneficiary today: EAM Jaishankar

External affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday said under previous governments, one rupee used to travel from Delhi and only 15 paise reached the beneficiary, but today the entire rupee goes to the beneficiary’s account. External affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. (HT file)

Speaking as the chief guest at an event titled “Empowerment with Education for Better Tomorrow” organised by Purvanchal Schools’ Welfare Association at a local school here, he expressed his views on the changing educational environment and global outlook at the national and international levels.

“We have to move towards making India an inclusive India. On one hand, we have to stay ahead in the race of modernity and work for drones, bullet trains and space, we have to provide free treatment, free ration, roads, electricity and water on the other,” the foreign minister said.

“Basic needs have also to be fulfilled. If we talk about Kashi, there has been unprecedented development here in the last 10 years and new employment opportunities have been created,” he added.

“Kashi has changed under the Modi government. Today, the whole world is eager to see it. We are the oldest culture in the world. Hence, we have to maintain our identity,” Jaishankar said. “We don’t have to forget our image but at the same time, we also have to be at the forefront of modernity,” he added.

“There was a time when we had forgotten the importance of Ayurveda and Yoga, but during the Covid pandemic, their importance got a new recognition across world. Today on Yoga Day (June 21), the whole world, including the White House, is seen doing yoga,” the minister said.

“Today, development works in the country are gaining momentum and behind it is the honest thinking and digital revolution. Due to the digital age, we are able to identify the beneficiaries, otherwise there was a time when one rupee used to travel from Delhi, only 15 paise reached the beneficiary. On the contrary, today every single rupee goes directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries,” he added.

Highlighting the usefulness of education and shaping the future through empowerment of education, Jaishankar said many reforms still needed to be done in the education system.

Responding to the questions of students and teachers, he also talked about the opportunities and challenges coming under India’s foreign policies in the coming times.

“It is our good fortune that we have a strong leadership of PM Narendra Modi to fight these challenges,” he said. He answered many questions asked by students and teachers on the occasion. Around 400 principals and teachers of various schools attended the event. The chief guest and other dignitaries were welcomed by D. Deepak Madhok, president, Purvanchal Welfare Schools’ Association.

The foreign minister also had an informal meeting with Tamil people organised by Tamil Sangamam Kashi at Kanchi Kamakoti Temple here. In the evening, the foreign minister participated in the programme “India Rise in Global Diplomacy” organised by various social organisations and clubs at the Banaras Club.