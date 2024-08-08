Unnao lawyer held for ‘inciting’ woman to set herself ablaze: Cops

LUCKNOW The Lucknow police on Wednesday arrested an Unnao lawyer from Gautampalli in the state capital for allegedly inciting a 30-year-old woman to set herself ablaze at Vikramaditya Marg here on Tuesday morning. The accused was identified as Sunil Kumar 60, a resident of Darogabagh in Unnao, said officials. The police recovered crucial evidence, including the victim’s mobile phone, containing important audio recordings. (Pic for representation)

The woman from Unnao had set herself on fire allegedly due to police inaction over her dowry harassment complaints against her husband and in-laws. She suffered severe burns and was hospitalised at SPMC in a critical condition and was later referred to the KGMU.

“A thorough investigation was launched, during which police recovered crucial evidence, including the victim’s mobile phone containing important audio recordings,” said DCP (central) Raveena Tyagi during a press conference.

“The recordings, made by the victim, provided vital insights into the events leading up to her immolation attempt. Investigation revealed that Sunil Kumar was a key figure in inciting the victim. He had encouraged the victim to immolate herself and provided guidance on how to carry out the act, including purchasing inflammable materials and selecting the location,” said Tyagi.

“We have lodged an FIR against the accused at the Gautampalli police station under charges of abetment to suicide, giving false evidence, and criminal conspiracy,” said the officer.

The recordings include several conversations between Kumar and the victim, providing a timeline of events and instructions given.

The woman had poured petrol on herself after leaving her child on the roadside. Passers-by and police intervened, extinguishing the flames and transporting her to the hospital.