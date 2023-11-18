close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Unnao woman found dead at rented house in Lucknow

Unnao woman found dead at rented house in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 18, 2023 08:30 AM IST

The police said circumstantial evidence hinted at the possibility of murder, but no injury marks were found on the body.

Police on Friday discovered the decomposed body of a 26-year-old woman locked in a house at Damodar Nagar Colony of Azad Nagar locality in the city prompting them to investigate if she was murdered, said Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (DCP-South) Vineet Jaiswal.

Inspector in-charge of Krishna Nagar police station Jitendra Pratap Singh said the woman hailed from Unnao and worked at a private firm in Lucknow
The police said circumstantial evidence hinted at the possibility of murder, but no injury marks were found on the body. Also, if the woman was sexual assaulted was yet to be ascertained. They said the body had been sent for a postmortem examination.

Inspector in-charge of Krishna Nagar police station Jitendra Pratap Singh said the woman hailed from Unnao and worked at a private firm in Lucknow. They said she was identified with the help of her identity card found in the room after which their family members were informed about the incident. He said further probe into the matter was on even as the family was yet to submit a written complaint.

Another police official said the body was found after locals informed police about odour emanating from the house. The crime scene suggested a gathering had taken place at the house over liquor before the murder. He said the house owner revealed that she had taken the house on rent only a month ago.

He said the condition of the body suggested that she could have been dead for at least three days.

Saturday, November 18, 2023
