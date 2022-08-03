Unpaid bills: UP govt departments owe over ₹12,000 cr to power utilities
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh government departments owe more than ₹12,000 crore in electricity bills to power utilities even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged states to clear their dues to discoms as soon as possible.
UP’s arrears are around 12% or more of the total dues that all states together owe to their discoms in India. The state’s discoms are struggling to clear bills of nearly ₹20,000 crore to power generating companies.
Addressing the closing ceremony of ‘Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya’-Power@2047’ programme in Delhi on Saturday, the PM highlighted the financial problems being faced by power utilities and asked states to clear dues as the earliest.
“Different states have dues of more than ₹1 lakh crore towards power utilities that have to pay this money to power generating companies,” he observed. “Many government departments and local bodies owe more than ₹60,000 crore to discoms,” he added.
Acknowledging the problem, minister of state for energy Somendra Tomar said non-payment of power bills by some state government departments was affecting discoms’ capacity to pay to the generating companies and this was a matter of concern.
“We will soon work out some mechanism to resolve this mess as desired by the Prime Minister,” the minister said over phone.
As on March 31, 2022, a huge amount of subsidy to the tune ₹4,972 crore in lieu of UPPCL supplying subsidised electricity to power looms in the state was pending against the government, as per a presentation (HT has a soft copy of it) made by the energy department to chief minister Yogi Adityanath in April this year.
Besides, ₹4,261 crore was pending against the urban development department, ₹2,577 crore against the Jal Sansthan and ₹1,683 crore against streetlights.
On the other hand, the discoms owed more than ₹20,000 crore to different power generation companies for buying electricity from them. All the five discoms’ accumulated deficit was put at ₹70,454 crore, according to the same presentation.
“The non-payment of power dues by government and non-government consumers to discoms makes it difficult for utilities to make payments to generation companies and this leads to a financial mess, affecting the entire supply chain up to the end consumer,” said a senior UPPCL official.
-
Complete Tingrenagar road repair work on priority, PMC instructs contractor
The road department of Pune Municipal Corporation has issued an order to a private contractor responsible for the damage to 1.5 km road stretch at Tingrenagar and asked to complete the repair work on priority. HT reported about the issue on July 20 after several residents had complained about the issue. Residents allege that there is hardly any tar used to build the road and so it got easily damaged due to heavy rains.
-
Attack on Uday Samant a fallout of political malice: Police
The prosecution on Wednesday told the Pune court that the attack on former minister Uday Samant was a fallout of political malice and differences among the two groups. The prosecution produced six persons including Pune city unit chief Sanjay More and senior leader Baban Thorat following their arrest by Bharati Vidyapeeth police in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) PG Tapadia and sought eight days of police custody.
-
Once notorious for mafia, mosquitoes, Gorakhpur has taken big development strides: Yogi
Gorakhpur, which was once notorious for the mafia and mosquitoes, has emerged as one of the most beautiful and progressive cities in Uttar Pradesh within five years, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said. The chief minister was speaking at a programme in Gorakhpur where he inaugurated and laid the foundation of 422 development projects worth Rs 125 crore. The programme was organised at the Baba Gambhirnath auditorium on Wednesday.
-
I-day celebration: ‘Halwa’, ‘kheer’ and ‘laddoos’ for kids in MDM for a week
PRAYAGRAJ: As part of the ongoing 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava' celebrations commemorating 75 years of India's independence, school students enrolled in government-run and government-aided institutions spread across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh would get special sweet dishes like 'halwa', 'kheer' and 'laddoos' for mid-day meal from August 11 to 17, as per MDM officials. The mid-day meal is a school food programme of the government running in the country since 1995.
-
Yogi begins another round of divisional tours in Uttar Pradesh
In Gorakhpur, Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed implementation of development programmes on Wednesday. He will conduct a similar exercise in Azamgarh on Thursday. Yogi's tours to Gorakhpur and Azamgarh mark the first round of review meetings following the reshuffle of Groups of Ministers (GoMs) and divisions last week. The GoMs have already completed two rounds of tours. About a week after Yogi's Gorakhpur tour, the GoM led by minister for finance Suresh Khanna is expected to reach there.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics