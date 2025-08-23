Unsafe portions of 7,630 UP schools demolished: Govt tells HC

The Uttar Pradesh government has informed the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court that between April 1, 2024, and July 31, 2025, a total of 7,630 government primary, junior high, and composite schools across the state were found to be in a dilapidated condition, and their unsafe portions have been demolished. A similar exercise, it said, is underway in the entire state to ensure school safety. In December 2024, the court had directed the state to file an affidavit detailing measures taken to enforce the action plan. (Sourced)

The action has been taken in compliance with the Supreme Court’s judgment in the case of “Avinash Mehrotra vs. Union of India and others”, the government added.

Appearing before the bench, additional advocate general K P Tripathi stated that the tender process for further inspections is in progress and would take about 45 days to conclude. The court has listed the matter for September 22, directing the AAG to inform it about the progress in the tender process by then.

The order was passed on August 19 by a division bench of Justice Alok Mathur and Justice Brij Raj Singh while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Gomti River Bank Residents, which raised concerns over schools allegedly operating in residential areas without proper safety measures.

The petitioner sought directives for ensuring adequate safety arrangements in schools. The state informed the court that steps were being taken to appoint a committee to inspect schools and oversee the implementation of the Supreme Court guidelines.

Earlier, in December 2024, the court had directed the state to file an affidavit detailing measures taken to enforce the action plan. On October 1, 2024, the court had asked the state government to carry out inspections of schools across Uttar Pradesh in line with the Supreme Court’s safety guidelines.

HC seeks report on traffic management around schools in UP

In another order, the Allahabad high court has directed the additional advocate general (AAG) to obtain fresh instructions on the traffic situation in and around schools across Uttar Pradesh. The court said the move was necessary to ensure that similar steps taken in Lucknow are also extended to other districts facing traffic congestion near educational institutions.

The AAG informed the bench that he would communicate the court’s decision to traffic authorities in different parts of the state for a coordinated exercise.

Earlier, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Kamlesh Dixit appeared before the court and stated that traffic around schools in Lucknow was being closely monitored. He added that school managements had been consulted to help improve movement during opening and closing hours.

“We hope that some workable solution will be found with expedition to overcome the traffic chaos which occurs in and around the educational institutions affecting the public at large,” the court observed.