Unseasonal rain likely over next 4–5 days in UP; day temp to drop by 2–4°C

Several parts of Uttar Pradesh, especially the Bundelkhand region and adjoining western districts, are likely to experience unseasonal rain or light showers on Monday due to the combined influence of weather systems over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, the meteorological department said on Sunday.

According to Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Lucknow meteorological centre, a trough extending from a depression over the east-central Arabian Sea to western Madhya Pradesh is drawing moisture from the Arabian Sea into the lower troposphere. Along with the advance of a western disturbance located as a trough in the middle troposphere, these conditions are expected to bring rain or light showers to some districts of Bundelkhand and adjoining western UP on October 27.

Subsequently, the deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28. Its remnants are likely to weaken gradually and affect southern and eastern UP, leading to rain and thunderstorms in parts of Purvanchal between October 29 and 31, Singh added.

Under the influence of these two systems, cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall are expected in several regions of the state over the next four to five days. The maximum temperature is likely to drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may remain largely unchanged or witness a slight rise.

An official from the meteorological centre, Lucknow, said both systems are being closely monitored and regular updates will be issued as required.

Meanwhile, Meerut recorded the state’s lowest minimum temperature at 15.1°C on Sunday, followed by Bareilly (15.3°C), Najibabad (16°C), Muzaffarnagar (16°C), and Shahjahanpur (16.4°C).