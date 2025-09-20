UP: A budding footballer who sells balloons to eke out a living

Shiva, a young balloon seller at Patrakarpuram crossing in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar, once saw a big bunch of footballers juggling with a ball at one of the playing centres of Techtro Lucknow Football Club. The activities of youngsters fascinated him and he kept coming to that place for almost a week. Kids in action at one of the training centres of Techtro Lucknow Football Club in Lucknow. (Sourced)

However, Shiva, now 12, couldn’t stop him from joining the action after seeking permission from the TLFC people, especially one of its founders Abhishek Kumar. Two years on, Shiva is one of the best attacking midfielders in Lucknow football today and if all goes well, the boy will soon be playing in the age category I-League on the list of the All India Football Federation.

“Shiva’s passion for the game is immense and he doesn’t miss a single training session even now. He trains daily and sells balloons too in the evening,” said Abhishek Kumar, who along with two of his friends Neeraj Kholiya and Himanshu Bhatt, runs Uttar Pradesh’s first professional football club in Lucknow.

The story of these three partners of the TLFC is quite interesting as even playing football for the rivals teams of APS School and St Mary’s School, they became football friends at the age of 17 and it helped them establish the TLFC in 2019. Starting from a YouTube channel on Indian football, the club introduced contracted players and licensed coaches right from its inception.

In fact, the trio sacrificed their own playing careers to give others opportunities—making Techtro the first club in the state to sign players on contracts, employ licensed coaches, and even earn an I-League 2 nomination in its founding year.

“Initially, we invested our pocket money and we all footballers contributed for the development of TLFC. Now, we have 600 plus footballers in Lucknow itself and they are playing in nine different centres across the city. Still, we are contributing money and even parents of the kids are supporting us,” said Abhishek.

Recently, the TLFC got a big support in form of Indian international Akash Mishra as now the Techtro has also become the first academy from Uttar Pradesh to achieve 3-Star AIFF Academy Accreditation, opening the doors of the Youth I-League for local players and ensuring Uttar Pradesh will host I-League youth matches for the first time.

In only six years, Techtro has produced over 50 professional players, with local talents like Nirbhay (India U20 camp) and Priyanshu (National Futsal camp) proving that UP footballers can shine nationally. Through its sister club Techtro Swades United FC, many more have already gained I-League 2 experience.

Techtro has also become a pioneer in grassroots and education—organising the Blue Cubs League (U6–U12) every year and hosting India’s most affordable AIFF ‘D’ License course in Lucknow to empower local coaches.

With multiple Lucknow Super Division titles and many more trophies , Techtro is known as the home of champions and now the 3-Star accreditation, and today the TLFC stands as a symbol of ambition and hope—leading the charge to make Uttar Pradesh a true footballing powerhouse.

“In fact, TLFC has become one of the supply hubs of football from Uttar Pradesh as two of our players Satish Pandit and Aditya Singh represented Uttar Pradesh in the Santosh Trophy National Football Championship, whereas one Ambuj has got a job in the AGUP,” said Abhishek.